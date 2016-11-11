(Adds background on new pricing policy, results)
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Petrobras
refining and natural gas director, Jorge Celestino, said in a
conference call with analysts on Friday that the
state-controlled oil company may decide to make a new fuel price
adjustment within a month.
Petrobras' new pricing policy takes into consideration the
exchange rate and the company's market share, among other
factors, to set wholesale fuel prices at its refineries,
Celestino said.
Answering a question about the steep devaluation of the real
against the dollar this week, the executive added that the
company is allowed to do more than one pricing change a month.
Petrobras had just reduced gasoline and diesel prices on
Tuesday, citing a drop in its market share and rising fuel
imports by competitors.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Meredith Mazzilli)