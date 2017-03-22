FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Petrobras raises asset sale goal to $21 bln for 2017-2018 period
March 22, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 5 months ago

Petrobras raises asset sale goal to $21 bln for 2017-2018 period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA raised on Wednesday a goal for asset divestitures and partnerships for this and next year to $21 billion from $19.5 billion previously, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company plans to expand ventures with peers in segments from refining to oil exploration. In a presentation detailing fourth-quarter results, Petrobras said cash and equivalents are expected at $19 billion by year-end, compared with about $22 billion last year.

Petrobras estimates $8.8 billion worth of debt amortization scheduled for this year, down from an $11.5 billion estimate made at the end of 2015.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Gustavo Bonato Editing by W Simon

