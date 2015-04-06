FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras says Santos depot fire no threat to fuel supplies
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras says Santos depot fire no threat to fuel supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said late on Monday the fuel depot fire at the Port of Santos poses no threat to gasoline or ethanol supplies.

“Petrobras is meeting demands of the market for derivatives (fuels) normally,” the company said in a statement.

The Ultracargo terminal belonging to the Ultra Group , where the fire broke out four days ago, does not move petroleum, the company added. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chris Reese)

