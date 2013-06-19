FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras, China's Sinopec in talks to develop refinery project
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Petrobras, China's Sinopec in talks to develop refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil’s state-run oil company, and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp are in talks to build a refinery compound in the South American country, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the Brazilian company is known, said in the filing that the non-binding accord with Sinopec - as China Petroleum is known - allows both companies to study the feasibility of the project in the northeastern state of Maranhão. The talks could lead to the creation of a joint venture, the filing added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
