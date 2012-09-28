Petrobras union gives company deadline to boost pay offer

* Union gives 5-day deadline; ready to call strike vote

* If offer not improved, union could strike on Oct. 11

* Petrobras output can hold up a week in strike -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national oil workers’ union on Friday gave state-led oil company Petrobras five days to improve a contract offer or face an open-ended strike that could disrupt oil and fuels output in the world’s sixth-largest economy.

If the Wednesday deadline passes without an improved Petrobras wage package, the union will ask workers to approve a strike starting Oct. 11, the union said in a statement.

The deadline was set during a meeting of the board of the national oil workers federation, or FUP.

FUP wants a 10 percent wage increase. Petrobras has offered 6.5 percent.

Petrobras oil platforms and refineries can handle a strike for about seven days before skeleton staffing starts having an impact on output, a former company manager who planned responses to previous strikes told Reuters. He declined to be named because he still has dealings with Petrobras and its employees.

“As workers in other industries have already shown, a fight is the path to advance our conquests, especially with regard to salary increases,” the FUP board said in a statement. “So if Petrobras doesn’t present an offer that contemplates this, its an open-ended strike starting Oct. 11.”

On Wednesday FUP workers walked off the job for 24 hours nationwide. An October strike would not have a pre-set end, the statement said.

The demands come as Petrobras embarks on a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world’s largest corporate spending program. Petrobras reported a loss in the second quarter, its first in 13 years.

As costs, including wages, at Petrobras have soared, production at the company has stagnated. The Rio de Janeiro based company, which has discovered some of the world’s largest new oil fields in the last five years, has failed to meet a single annual production target for 10 years.

On Friday, Petrobras said output in Brazil and abroad was little changed in August, falling 0.3 percent to an average 2.54 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day, its lowest in 22 months.

Crude oil output in Brazil, at 2.07 million barrels a day, was the lowest in 3-1/2 years in August.

Because the union must provide by law some skeleton staff at high-risk installations, and strikes have been short-lived, few Petrobras strikes in the last decade have resulted in production disruptions. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; editing by Jim Marshall)