#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Petrobras lost 2.29 mln barrels of oil to strike - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had been unable to produce 2.29 million barrels of oil and 48.4 million cubic meters of natural gas during a strike that began on Nov. 1.

Petrobras, as the firm is known, said the majority of unions representing oil workers had voted to end the strike, thought to be the most disruptive in 20 years. The largest union FUP proposed ending the strike on Nov. 14 though some hold-out unions continued. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mark Potter)

