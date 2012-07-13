UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras in talks with workers to avert strike

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras is in talks with oil workers to avert a potential strike being considered by their unions from July 20, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Friday.

Petrobras has in past years been successful at heading off major disruptions in production and supply through negotiations with the unions that represent the sector.

The Federal Oil Workers Union known as FUP said on Thursday it has begun organizing meetings across Brazil to vote on the possible start of a nationwide strike on July 20, after Petrobras failed to come up with a new profit-sharing plan for workers.

FUP leaders met with Foster on Wednesday over the profit-sharing adjustment for 2011 earnings, according to the union’s website.