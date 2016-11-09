FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Petrobras to improve offer to workers in bid to avoid strike -source
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 10 months ago

Petrobras to improve offer to workers in bid to avoid strike -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, will improve the terms of its proposal to oil workers in a bid to avoid a strike, a company source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The new offer to oil workers will include a pay rise similar to Brazil's inflation in the 12 months through September measured by the IPCA index, said the source, who asked not to be named because it was not authorized to speak publicly on the state of negotiations.

Brazil's IPCA inflation stood at 8.48 percent in the 12 months through September. The previous Petrobras offer for workers was for a pay rise of 6 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
