Petrobras sweetens pay raise offer, will likely avert strike

* Petrobras sweetens pay raise offer, to avoid strike

* Oil workers federation to recommend accepting plan

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Friday sweetened a pay increase offer to thousands of workers, which will likely help the company avert a strike.

Brazil’s oil workers federation will recommend unions to accept a proposal by the company to boost pay between 7.51 percent and 8.2 percent before Oct. 15. FUP, as the federation is known, demanded a 10 percent wage increase while Petrobras originally offered 6.5 percent.

Petrobras confirmed the revamped proposal in a statement to Reuters. According to a statement by the union, the proposal would give workers an inflation-adjusted increase in their wages between 2.16 percent and 2.77 percent.

Trailing 12-month inflation through September was 5.28 percent.

Union demands for higher wages come as Petrobras embarks on a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world’s largest corporate spending program. Petrobras reported a loss in the second quarter, its first in 13 years.

Petrobras oil platforms and refineries can handle a strike for about seven days before skeleton staffing starts having an impact on output, a former company manager who planned responses to previous strikes told Reuters in September. He declined to be named because he still has dealings with Petrobras and its employees.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock, fell 0.7 percent to 22.25 reais on Friday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)