10 months ago
Petrobras board OKs minority committee on subsalt rights changes
October 24, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

Petrobras board OKs minority committee on subsalt rights changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Petrobras' board approved setting up an independent minority shareholders committee to study changes to the offering of rights to the subsalt oil deposits, the Brazilian state-led oil company said on Monday in a securities filing.

The main text of a bill that would allow companies other than Petrobras to run new oil and gas projects in the prolific deep-sea subsalt region has been approved by Congress and is aimed at boosting private investment in Brazil's oil industry. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
