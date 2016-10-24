BRIEF-Access National Corp and Middleburg Financial Corp announce strategic merger
* Access National Corporation and Middleburg Financial Corporation announce strategic merger
BRASILIA Oct 24 Petrobras' board approved setting up an independent minority shareholders committee to study changes to the offering of rights to the subsalt oil deposits, the Brazilian state-led oil company said on Monday in a securities filing.
The main text of a bill that would allow companies other than Petrobras to run new oil and gas projects in the prolific deep-sea subsalt region has been approved by Congress and is aimed at boosting private investment in Brazil's oil industry. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Access National Corporation and Middleburg Financial Corporation announce strategic merger
* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - expects Q3 2016 total revenues to be between $777.0 million and $780.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S