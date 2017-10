RIO DE JANEIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian Energy Minister Edison Lobão said state-run oil company Petrobras could raise capital in order to participate in a subsalt oil auction round expected later this year.

Petrobras and other oil companies are bidding for the next two days in a Brazilian oil auction in Rio de Janeiro, which does not include any coveted subsalt blocks. Lobão was speaking on the sidelines of the auction.