Brazil's Petrobras says no decision yet on Transfer of Rights Area

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that government officials and regulators have made no decision regarding a review of some of its biggest oil and gas leases in the so called Transfer of Rights Area, according to a securities filing.

Local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported that Petrobras, as the company is known, could receive as much as $20 billion in compensation for oil price changes since the purchase of the offshore drilling rights in 2010. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)