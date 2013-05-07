Brazil's Petrobras says makes offshore oil find near Iara area

* Oil at 26 degrees on API scale, off Rio de Janeiro

* Discovery is adjacent to block holding giant Iara find

* Well drilled by a rig owned by Brazil’s Schahin

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA found “good quality” oil in a subsalt area of the offshore Santos Basin, one of the world’s most promising oil frontiers, according to a securities filing by Petrobras on Tuesday.

The oil, at 26 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale, was found at a depth of 2,266 meters (7,434 feet) located about 235 kilometers (146 miles) off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the API scale, 26 degrees is a medium grade of crude, easier to refine and more valuable than Petrobras’ mostly heavy oil production but less valuable than light crude benchmarks such as Brent. The lower the API grade the heavier the oil.

The discovery was made near the giant Iara discovery, which holds an estimated 4 billion barrels of crude and natural gas equivalent and is owned by Petrobras, BG Group Plc, and Portugal’s Galp Energia SGPS SA

The new oil was found in an offshore area that Petrobras received as part of a September 2010 oil-for-stock swap with the Brazilian government.

The swap was part of a $70 billion sale of stock to government and private investors, the largest stock sale in world history.

Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil’s oil and gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output since the discovery of massive subsalt oil fields off the coast in 2007.

The well, owned by Petrobras, was drilled by the Cerrado drill-ship owned by Brazil’s Schahin Group. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)