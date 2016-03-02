FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras loses Brazil tax case that could cost $1.9 bln -Valor
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras loses Brazil tax case that could cost $1.9 bln -Valor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras may be forced to pay 7.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion) in back taxes and fines after a decision by the country’s tax authority Carf, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Petrobras has not made provisions for the case related to deductions on its 2007 and 2008 filings, which can still be appealed before Carf and the courts, Valor reported.

Petrobras, Carf and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
