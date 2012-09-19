FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras union eyes 24-hour strike over wage talks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 19, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras union eyes 24-hour strike over wage talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* FUP rejects 6.5 pct nominal salary increase

* Workers to vote on Sept. 26 strike

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil workers at Brazil’s state-led oil producer Petrobras rejected a proposed salary adjustment on Wednesday and threatened a 24-hour strike to increase pressure on the company as it works to control costs.

The Federal Oil Workers Union, known as FUP, dismissed an offer of a 6.5 percent nominal wage hike, representing an increase of roughly 1 percent over inflation, and workers will begin voting this Thursday on whether to strike next Wednesday.

Petrobras and the union have held three negotiations so far without a final accord.

Brazilian labor laws generally require striking unions to leave a minimum staff running basic operations, which has limited the impact on production of past strikes at Petrobras. (Reporting by Laiz Souza; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.