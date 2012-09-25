FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Petrobras workers to strike for 24 hours Wednesday, union says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Petrobras unionized workers approved a 24-hour strike against the company’s Brazilian operations on Wednesday over wages, the country’s National Oilworkers’ Federation (FUP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Unable, under Brazilian law, to totally shut down the company’s most sensitive operations such as refineries and oil platforms, workers whose shifts end during the strike will not be relieved, work-to-rule measures will be implemented and only skeleton staffing will be permitted, the statement said.

The workers rejected a 6.5 percent wage increase offer from Petrobras and want a 10 percent increase instead, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Gary Hill)

