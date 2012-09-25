FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Petrobras workers to strike for 24 hours Wednesday, union says
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Petrobras workers to strike for 24 hours Wednesday, union says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Strike set to begin at midnight Brazil time

* Workers seek 10 pct wage raise, rejected 6.5 pct offer

* Petrobras strikes rarely impact crude or fuel output (Adds details on Petrobras output, union rules and share price)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Petrobras unionized workers approved a 24-hour strike against the company’s Brazilian operations on Wednesday over wages, the country’s National Oilworkers’ Federation (FUP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the strike vote, workers rejected a 6.5 percent wage increase offer from Petrobras and want a 10 percent increase instead, the statement said. The strike is expected to begin at 00:00 Wednesday (0300 GMT).

Brazilian law prohibits the total shutdown of the company’s most sensitive operations such as refineries and oil platforms. As a result, strikes by FUP members have rarely in recent years had an impact on oil or fuels output.

Petrobras produced 2.09 million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids a day in Brazil in July, according to the Petrobras website. The Rio de Janeiro-based company produced 2.01 million barrels a day of fuels such as gasoline, diesel oil and kerosene, a jet fuel, a day in the second quarter.

Strike action will include failing to relieve workers whose shifts end during the strike, the statement said. Work-to-rule measures will be implemented for those still at work and only skeleton staffing will be permitted, the statement said.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock fell 1 percent to 22.74 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
