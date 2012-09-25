UPDATE 1-Petrobras workers to strike for 24 hours Wednesday, union says

* Strike set to begin at midnight Brazil time

* Workers seek 10 pct wage raise, rejected 6.5 pct offer

* Petrobras strikes rarely impact crude or fuel output (Adds details on Petrobras output, union rules and share price)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Petrobras unionized workers approved a 24-hour strike against the company’s Brazilian operations on Wednesday over wages, the country’s National Oilworkers’ Federation (FUP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the strike vote, workers rejected a 6.5 percent wage increase offer from Petrobras and want a 10 percent increase instead, the statement said. The strike is expected to begin at 00:00 Wednesday (0300 GMT).

Brazilian law prohibits the total shutdown of the company’s most sensitive operations such as refineries and oil platforms. As a result, strikes by FUP members have rarely in recent years had an impact on oil or fuels output.

Petrobras produced 2.09 million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids a day in Brazil in July, according to the Petrobras website. The Rio de Janeiro-based company produced 2.01 million barrels a day of fuels such as gasoline, diesel oil and kerosene, a jet fuel, a day in the second quarter.

Strike action will include failing to relieve workers whose shifts end during the strike, the statement said. Work-to-rule measures will be implemented for those still at work and only skeleton staffing will be permitted, the statement said.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock fell 1 percent to 22.74 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Gary Hill)