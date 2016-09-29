Brazil oilworkers reject Petrobras offer, prepare for strike

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest oilworkers' federation, FUP, said on Thursday that its members voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer from Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, and are preparing for a strike.

The union plans to continue talks with Petrobras starting at 2 p.m. (1700 GMT) in Rio de Janeiro and has not yet called on workers to walk off the job. Petrobras said in a statement that the union's decision has had no effect on operations Thursday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)