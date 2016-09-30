BRIEF-US Foods agrees to acquire Jeraci Foods
* US Foods Inc- Transactions is expected to close on October 7. Terms of acquisitions were not disclosed.
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is unable to give its workers the kind of pay raises that increased company salaries by about 50 percent in real, inflation-adjusted terms over the past decade, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Friday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, is in annual pay talks with its unions, but Parente said that at least some of the employees understand the need for the financially troubled, heavily indebted company to limit pay increases. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ABUJA, Sept 30 Nigeria's Dangote Cement has turned to locally-mined coal to fire its cement plants because of gas shortages due to militant attacks on Nigerian facilities and to lower its production costs.
Sept 30 German luxury auto maker BMW AG said Friday it will offer all electric versions of its next generation BMW X3 compact sport utility vehicle and electric Mini models, expanding its entries in the emerging electric luxury vehicle market.