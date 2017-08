SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it accepted a demand from workers for an 8.5 percent pay raise retroactive to September, a move that could eliminate the threat of a strike.

The raise, however, would depend on workers accepting possible cuts in work hours, the company said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)