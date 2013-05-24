FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petroceltic abandons Black Sea exploration well off Bulgaria
May 24, 2013

Petroceltic abandons Black Sea exploration well off Bulgaria

May 24 (Reuters) - Petroceltic International Plc said it would abandon an exploration well off the Bulgarian coast that failed to yield enough gas to justify commercial production, sending its shares down 5 percent.

The Kamchia-1 exploration well, part of the Galata exploration concession, reached a total depth of 2,887 feet and encountered 56 feet of carbonate sands with sub-commercial gas saturations, the Irish oil and gas company said.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of the Kamchia-1 well and plan to complete the post drill analysis prior to formulating forward plans for the Galata exploration concession,” Chief Executive Brian O‘Cathain said.

Petroceltic’s shares fell to 6.33 pence at 0722 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

