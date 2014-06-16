Petroceltic resolves shareholder dispute over $100 million placing

DUBLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Irish oil and gas explorer Petroceltic resolved a dispute with its largest shareholder on Monday that will allow it to press ahead with a $100 million placing of shares following a shareholder meeting later this month.

Petroceltic last month announced its intention to raise the cash to pursue new opportunities and fund its existing portfolio, but Worldview Capital Management, which holds a 20 percent stake in the company, had urged fellow shareholders to reject the proposal.

The Swiss-based hedge fund said the placing, half of which was set aside for a new investor, Dovenby Capital, was an abuse of shareholder rights and questioned whether the new investor had sufficient exploration experience.

After postponing last week’s scheduled shareholder meeting to vote on the deal, Petroceltic said it had reached agreement with Worldview, ceding to demands to cut its board from to seven from nine members, two of which will be recommended by Worldview.

“With the support of Worldview, it is now anticipated that the resolution at the EGM (emergency general meeting) to approve the placing will be successful,” the Dublin-based group, which has rescheduled the meeting for June 26, said in a statement.

Shares in Petroceltic, which has interests in North Africa, the Mediterranean, eastern Europe and Iraq, were 0.6 percent higher in London at 156 pence by 1020 GMT. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)