Petroceltic, Hess to resume oil drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan in October
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Petroceltic, Hess to resume oil drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Independent oil and gas explorer Petroceltic said it would resume drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan together with partner Hess in early October, after operations were suspended at one of its wells due to security risks in the region.

The energy company also lifted its full-year production guidance to between 21 and 23 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd), from 20 to 22 mboepd previously expected, after its first-half output exceeded forecasts.

Despite the higher output, Petroceltic slipped further into the red over the first half of the year, making a net loss of $57.4 million compared with a loss of $16 million at the same time last year, due to exploration writeoffs of $64.3 million in Kurdistan, Romania and Egypt. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
