BRIEF-Petroceltic says raises $100 mln via placing
May 16, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Petroceltic says raises $100 mln via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Petroceltic International Plc :

* Result of placing - $100 mln (59.7 mln stg) raised

* Net proceeds of placing will be used to provide financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities across Petroceltic’s existing portfolio and also through new ventures

* Total of 37,940,000 new ordinary shares of company have been conditionally placed in relation to placing at a price of 157 pence each, to raise about $100 mln before commissions and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

