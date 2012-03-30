REFILE-PetroChina aims to process more high-sulphur crude from Mideast

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Chinese oil major PetroChina Co Ltd, the country’s dominant oil and gas producer that also owns refineries, said on Thursday that it aims to process more high-sulphur crude from the Middle East this year to cut costs.

A company executive made the remarks at a results briefing.

The oil company reported a 26 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, lagging forecasts, as strong upstream gains were offset by massive losses at its refining division. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)