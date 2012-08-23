FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina says actively seeking acquisitions overseas
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 23, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

PetroChina says actively seeking acquisitions overseas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - PetroChina , the country’s dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, said on Thursday it is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in central Asia, East Africa, Australia and Canada.

Vice chairman and president Zhou Jiping was speaking at the company’s results briefing.

PetroChina posted a 21 percent drop in quarterly earnings, lagging forecasts, weighed down by lower crude oil prices and further losses in refining and chemicals. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.