PetroChina says actively seeking acquisitions overseas

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - PetroChina , the country’s dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, said on Thursday it is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in central Asia, East Africa, Australia and Canada.

Vice chairman and president Zhou Jiping was speaking at the company’s results briefing.

PetroChina posted a 21 percent drop in quarterly earnings, lagging forecasts, weighed down by lower crude oil prices and further losses in refining and chemicals. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)