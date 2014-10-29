FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PetroChina posts Q3 net profit of 27.9 bln yuan
October 29, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PetroChina posts Q3 net profit of 27.9 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit 27.9 billion yuan (4.57 billion US dollar) versus net profit of 29.77 billion yuan a year ago

* Says Jan-Sept net profit 96.0 billion yuan versus net profit of 29.77 billion yuan a year ago

* Says Q3 turnover 600.6 billion yuan versus net profit of 581.69 billion yuan a year ago

* Says Jan-Sept oil and natural gas equivalent output 1.07 billion barrels versus 1.04 billion barrels a year ago

* Says Jan-Sept crude oil output 700 million barrels

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xDZtTt

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
