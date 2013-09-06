PetroChina says to contest class action suit in U.S. court

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd said on Friday that an overseas individual shareholder has filed a class action complaint with a U.S. court against the company and current and former executives for alleged violations of securities laws in the United States.

PetroChina said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that the company would vigorously contest the complaint to protect its rights and interests.

It added that individual defendants, who it did not name, had not been served any formal documents or notice of complaint.