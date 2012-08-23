FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina Q2 profit slides 21 pct, lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 23, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

PetroChina Q2 profit slides 21 pct, lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - PetroChina , the country’s dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, posted a 21 percent drop in quarterly earnings, lagging forecasts, weighed down by lower crude oil prices and further losses in refining and chemicals.

Second-quarter net profit fell to 22.83 billion yuan ($3.59 billion) from 29 billion yuan a year earlier, based on Reuters’ calculations from half-yearly results and previous releases. That result compared with an average forecast of 26.73 billion yuan by eight analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui; editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ian Geoghegan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.