FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PetroChina 2011 operational results; sees 2.8 pct output growth in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 30, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-PetroChina 2011 operational results; sees 2.8 pct output growth in 2012

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and
gas company, aims to increase its oil and gas output this year by 2.8 percent
from 2011, when production rose 4.7 percent to 1.29 billion barrels of oil
equivalent (boe), the company said on Thursday.	
    The forecast growth for 2012 is still strong in comparison with some global
oil majors. Exxon Mobil Corp said its 2012 oil and gas output would fall
3 percent from last year. 	
    The company, China's second-largest oil refiner after Sinopec Corp
, processed about 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last
year, 8.9 percent more than 2010.	
    That compares with Sinopec's 4.35 million bpd crude throughput last year,
which rose 3 percent.	
    In refined fuel production, kerosene expanded faster than gasoline and
diesel, similar to that of Sinopec, thanks to a more market-linked pricing for
jet/kerosene.	
    Its ethylene output slipped 4.1 percent last year, after a 21-percent rally
in the previous year, a trend that also mirrors that of Sinopec amid China's
slowing demand for petrochemical.	
    The following are highlights of its operational results taken from a 
statement posted at the company website www.petrochina.com.cn.	
    PRODUCTION	
   (Crude and crude runs in million barrels, gas in billion cubic feet and the
rest in million tonnes; pct change is 2011 over 2010) 	
              2011         2010         2009         Pct change
 Crude        886.1        857.7        843.5        3.3
 Natgas       2,296.4      2,221.2      2,112.2      7.9
 Crude runs   984.6        903.9        828.6        8.9
 Gasoline     25.45        23.31        22.11        9.2
 Diesel       59.04        53.75        48.83        9.9
 Kerosene     2.66         2.40         2.25         11.2
 Ethylene     3.47         3.61         2.99         -4.1
 	
   SALES:	
              2011         2010         2009         Pct change
 Crude*       62.06        61.63        53.77        0.7
 Natgas       75.28        63.01        59.61        19.5
 Gasoline     43.97        36.33        30.78        21.0
 Diesel       91.79        77.79        64.66        18.0
 Kerosene     9.78         6.72         5.82         45.6
 Heavy oil    9.33         9.60         8.47         -2.9
   	
 *crude sales to non-PetroChina refineries, such as Sinopec or local refineries.
   	
    	
  	
	
 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.