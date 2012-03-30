TABLE-PetroChina 2011 operational results; sees 2.8 pct output growth in 2012

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas company, aims to increase its oil and gas output this year by 2.8 percent from 2011, when production rose 4.7 percent to 1.29 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), the company said on Thursday. The forecast growth for 2012 is still strong in comparison with some global oil majors. Exxon Mobil Corp said its 2012 oil and gas output would fall 3 percent from last year. The company, China's second-largest oil refiner after Sinopec Corp , processed about 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last year, 8.9 percent more than 2010. That compares with Sinopec's 4.35 million bpd crude throughput last year, which rose 3 percent. In refined fuel production, kerosene expanded faster than gasoline and diesel, similar to that of Sinopec, thanks to a more market-linked pricing for jet/kerosene. Its ethylene output slipped 4.1 percent last year, after a 21-percent rally in the previous year, a trend that also mirrors that of Sinopec amid China's slowing demand for petrochemical. The following are highlights of its operational results taken from a statement posted at the company website www.petrochina.com.cn. PRODUCTION (Crude and crude runs in million barrels, gas in billion cubic feet and the rest in million tonnes; pct change is 2011 over 2010) 2011 2010 2009 Pct change Crude 886.1 857.7 843.5 3.3 Natgas 2,296.4 2,221.2 2,112.2 7.9 Crude runs 984.6 903.9 828.6 8.9 Gasoline 25.45 23.31 22.11 9.2 Diesel 59.04 53.75 48.83 9.9 Kerosene 2.66 2.40 2.25 11.2 Ethylene 3.47 3.61 2.99 -4.1 SALES: 2011 2010 2009 Pct change Crude* 62.06 61.63 53.77 0.7 Natgas 75.28 63.01 59.61 19.5 Gasoline 43.97 36.33 30.78 21.0 Diesel 91.79 77.79 64.66 18.0 Kerosene 9.78 6.72 5.82 45.6 Heavy oil 9.33 9.60 8.47 -2.9 *crude sales to non-PetroChina refineries, such as Sinopec or local refineries. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)