FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PetroChina 2012 operational results; eyes 3.4 pct output rise in 2013
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 22, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PetroChina 2012 operational results; eyes 3.4 pct output rise in 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - PetroChina, Asia's
largest oil and gas company, aims to raise its oil and gas
output by 3.4 percent to about 1.388 billion barrels of oil
equivalent this year, easing from a 4.5 percent growth recorded
in 2012.  
    The Chinese energy firm posted a steeper-than-expected 13.3
percent drop in 2012 net profits, due in part to heavy losses in
its natural gas imports and oil refining businesses. 
    In 2012, PetroChina produced 1.343 billion boe of oil and
gas. Its flagship producer Daqing maintained just above 40
million tonnes of oil equivalent production, while Changqing
rose to become the top producer with 42 million tonnes output.
    Its imports of central Asian pipeline gas and liquefied
natural gas -- gas super chilled and shipped in tankers --
suffered 41.9 billion yuan of loss last year, the company said. 
    PetroChina, the country's second-largest refiner after
Sinopec Corp, also posted 33.67 billion yuan loss in
refining business and 9.84 billion yuan loss in the chemicals
division.  
    Its overseas business, however, grew rapidly, with pre-tax
profits reaching 32.67 billion yuan, 19.6 percent of the
company's total.
    Total overseas oil and gas output expanded 13.3 percent to
136.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, thanks mostly to growth
in operations of major Iraqi fields such as Rumaila and Halfaya.
  
    The following are highlights of its operational results
taken from a  statement posted on the company website
www.petrochina.com.cn.
    
    OUTPUT
    (Crude and crude runs in million barrels, gas in billion
cubic feet and the rest in million tonnes; pct change is 2012
over 2011) 
                2012          2011        Pct change 
---------------------------------------------------------    
   Crude        916.5         886.1       3.4 
   Natgas       2,558.8       2,396.4     6.8
   Crude runs   1,012.5       984.6       2.8
   Gasoline        28.38       25.45     11.5
   Diesel          59.23       59.04      0.3
   Kerosene         3.41        2.66       28
   Ethylene         3.69        3.47      6.4  
----------------------------------------------------------
Crude conversion: tonne=7.389 barrels         

   SALES:
---------------------------------------------------------
   Gasoline        47.41       43.97     7.8
   Diesel          94.52       91.78     3.0
   Kerosene        11.36        9.78     16.1
   No. of gas stations       
                   19,840      19,362     2.5
   Fuel sales per station/day (in tonne)
                   11.1        11.1       -
----------------------------------------------------------

 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.