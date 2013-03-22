TABLE-PetroChina 2012 operational results; eyes 3.4 pct output rise in 2013

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas company, aims to raise its oil and gas output by 3.4 percent to about 1.388 billion barrels of oil equivalent this year, easing from a 4.5 percent growth recorded in 2012. The Chinese energy firm posted a steeper-than-expected 13.3 percent drop in 2012 net profits, due in part to heavy losses in its natural gas imports and oil refining businesses. In 2012, PetroChina produced 1.343 billion boe of oil and gas. Its flagship producer Daqing maintained just above 40 million tonnes of oil equivalent production, while Changqing rose to become the top producer with 42 million tonnes output. Its imports of central Asian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas -- gas super chilled and shipped in tankers -- suffered 41.9 billion yuan of loss last year, the company said. PetroChina, the country's second-largest refiner after Sinopec Corp, also posted 33.67 billion yuan loss in refining business and 9.84 billion yuan loss in the chemicals division. Its overseas business, however, grew rapidly, with pre-tax profits reaching 32.67 billion yuan, 19.6 percent of the company's total. Total overseas oil and gas output expanded 13.3 percent to 136.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, thanks mostly to growth in operations of major Iraqi fields such as Rumaila and Halfaya. The following are highlights of its operational results taken from a statement posted on the company website www.petrochina.com.cn. OUTPUT (Crude and crude runs in million barrels, gas in billion cubic feet and the rest in million tonnes; pct change is 2012 over 2011) 2012 2011 Pct change --------------------------------------------------------- Crude 916.5 886.1 3.4 Natgas 2,558.8 2,396.4 6.8 Crude runs 1,012.5 984.6 2.8 Gasoline 28.38 25.45 11.5 Diesel 59.23 59.04 0.3 Kerosene 3.41 2.66 28 Ethylene 3.69 3.47 6.4 ---------------------------------------------------------- Crude conversion: tonne=7.389 barrels SALES: --------------------------------------------------------- Gasoline 47.41 43.97 7.8 Diesel 94.52 91.78 3.0 Kerosene 11.36 9.78 16.1 No. of gas stations 19,840 19,362 2.5 Fuel sales per station/day (in tonne) 11.1 11.1 - ---------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)