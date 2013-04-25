FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina posts lower Q1 profit, upstream weighs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

PetroChina posts lower Q1 profit, upstream weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - PetroChina, China’s dominant oil and gas producer, reported an eight percent fall in first-quarter profit, weighed down by lower realised crude prices and further losses at its natural gas import business.

Net profit reached 36.02 billion yuan ($5.8 billion)in the first three months, versus 39.15 billion yuan a year earlier, under international accounting standards, the Beijing-based company said on Thursday.

PetroChina has been importing natural gas at crude-linked prices and selling it at home at a loss because of government price controls aimed at taming inflation. Losses have been expanding due to increases in import volumes.

PetroChina and Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest refiner, have suffered losses at their refining segments as they could not fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because of government controls on oil product prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.