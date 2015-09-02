PetroChina to seek additional environmental approval for part of new refinery

BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - PetroChina will obey a ruling from the country’s environmental watchdog ordering the state energy giant to halt construction of part of a new large refinery in southwestern China, a company official said on Wednesday.

PetroChina, the country’s top oil and gas producer and second-largest refiner, has been fined for violating environmental assessment rules at a 200,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery project in the province of Yunnan.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) approved the environmental impact assessment (EIA) document for the refinery in July 2012, but discovered that the firm had changed the design without making a new assessment, according to an MEP statement on its website.

The ministry said last week that construction on the amended part of the project must be suspended and could only be resumed once a new EIA document is approved, ordering PetroChina to pay a fine of 200,000 yuan ($31,000) for the violation.

“We will certainly follow the (MEP) ruling and rectify accordingly,” said a PetroChina investor relations official.

The ministry didn’t specify what changes PetroChina had made to the project.

But according to a local financial newspaper, PetroChina had changed some of the 15 refining units, including adding a 1.2 million tonne-per-year delayed coker, a facility that normally caters to heavier crude oil.

The refinery, located in Anning in the landlocked Yunnan province, is designed to process crude oil delivered via a Myanmar-China crude oil pipeline that was ready for use earlier this year.

“The company has made some changes to the plant design, adapting to evolving oil market conditions,” said the PetroChina official, without elaborating.

Company officials said earlier this year that the plant’s refining capacity had been expanded to 260,000 bpd instead of 200,000 bpd, and was slated for completion in the first half of 2016.

The ministry was granted new powers to stop big state firms from breaking rules by a new environmental protection law that came into effect at the start of this year.

The law gives it the authority to suspend projects and impose daily fines until environmental problems are rectified.