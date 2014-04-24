FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina posts 5 pct fall in Q1 profit, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

PetroChina posts 5 pct fall in Q1 profit, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - PetroChina, China’s biggest oil and gas producer, reported a 5 percent fall in first-quarter profit but beat forecasts as a decline in international crude prices was offset by a strong recovery in refining and fuel retailing business.

Net profit reached 34.2 billion yuan ($5.48 billion) in the January-to-March quarter versus 36.0 billion yuan a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said on Thursday. The figures were calculated using international accounting standards.

The earnings compared with an average forecast of 30.3 billion yuan by three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

PetroChina said last month it would cut capital spending for the second consecutive year in 2014 as it sought to boost shareholder returns in the midst of a massive corruption probe.

$1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.