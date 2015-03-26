FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroChina Q4 profit slumps 67 pct, below forecast
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 26, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

PetroChina Q4 profit slumps 67 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd, Asia’s largest oil and gas producer, reported a 67 percent slump in net profit for the fourth quarter, lagging forecast, due to a steep decline in the international crude oil prices.

The state-run company booked a net profit of 11.2 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) for the quarter, down from 34.3 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

The profit is below an average forecast of 13.9 billion yuan by six analysts polled by Reuters.

For the whole of 2014, its net profits declined 17.3 percent year-on-year to 107.2 billion yuan. That’s roughly in line with an average estimate of 111.8 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters poll of 26 analysts. ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Vincent Baby)

