UPDATE 1-Hit by oil slump, PetroChina eyes spending cuts and divestments

By Charlie Zhu

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - PetroChina, Asia’s largest oil and gas producer, on Thursday vowed to further slash spending and divest more assets this year after posting a worse-than-expected 67 percent earnings slide for the fourth quarter.

PetroChina plans to cut its capital spending by about 10 percent to 266 billion yuan ($43 billion) this year, while reducing costs and expenses, Wang Dongjin, vice chairman and president of the state-run company told reporters.

“It is crucial to maintain cash flows if an oil and gas company wants to overcome difficulties brought about by low oil prices,” Wang said.

Like many other oil majors, PetroChina has been hurt by an about 50 percent fall in crude prices since June. Analysts say the drop has resulted in inventory losses at the firm’s refining segment, which incurred a deficit of 7.2 billion yuan last year.

PetroChina has been cutting spending since 2013 and divesting downstream assets partly in reaction to a government-led corruption probe in the state sector.

PetroChina and its parent firm, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), are at the centre of one of the biggest corruption probes into the Chinese state sector in years, launched in 2013.

Several former senior CNPC executives have been put under investigation, among them former chairman Jiang Jiemin and former deputy general manager Wang Yongchun, who were formally charged this month.

Earlier this month, China’s corruption watchdog said Liao Yongyuan, general manager of CNPC, was also under probe.

Wang said PetroChina aims to complete a long-delayed, multi-billion dollar plan to divest parts of its gas pipelines this year. The firm is seeking to sell some oil pipelines together with the gas pipelines to raise more cash, he added.

As part of efforts optimise its overseas assets, Wang said PetroChina is engaged in talks to swap certain unconventional assets in North America with foreign oil companies.

“We are thinking about the possibility of an asset swap. We are actively engaged in talks with international oil companies.”

But PetroChina, which spent billions of dollars buying mostly shale and oil sands assets in Canada in recent years, may also make some overseas acquisitions this year as some oil companies may experience a cash crunch amid low oil prices.

PetroChina earned 11.2 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) for the fourth quarter, down from 34.3 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations. The profit is below an average forecast of 13.9 billion yuan by six analysts polled by Reuters.

For the whole of 2014, its net profit declined 17 percent to 107.2 billion yuan. This compares with an average estimate of 111.8 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of 26 analysts.

Wang said PetroChina aims to move its refining segment into the black this year, while cutting losses at its natural gas import business by 10-15 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong and Bangaluru Newsroom; Editing by Vincent Baby)