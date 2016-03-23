FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroChina profit dives 70 pct in 2015 on low oil prices
March 23, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

PetroChina profit dives 70 pct in 2015 on low oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - PetroChina , China’s biggest oil and gas producer, reported a 70 percent slump in its full-year 2015 profit, with earnings upstream and in the marketing segment both taking a hit from lower prices.

Net profit declined to 35.52 billion yuan ($5.47 billion) last year, from 107.17 billion yuan in 2014, the state-controlled company said on Wednesday in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

Last March, PetroChina reported a 17 percent drop in net profit for 2014. ($1 = 6.4965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Rose and the Bengaluru Newsroom)

