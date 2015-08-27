FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroChina profit dives 63 pct in first half
#Energy
August 27, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

PetroChina profit dives 63 pct in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - PetroChina , China’s biggest oil and gas producer, reported a 63 percent drop in its first-half profit, with earnings upstream and in the marketing segment both taking a hit from lower prices.

Net profit declined to 25.4 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) in the first six months of 2015, from 68.1 billion yuan a year ago, the state-controlled company said on Thursday in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

In April, PetroChina reported a 82 percent slump in net profit for the first quarter. ($1 = 6.4063 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Rose and the Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
