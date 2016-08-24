FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Petrochina profits sink as weak prices, oversupply bite
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Petrochina profits sink as weak prices, oversupply bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd, the country's largest oil and gas producer, reported sharply lower profits for the first half of the year, hit by slowing demand growth for refined products, an oversupply of crude and weak prices.

Faced with the worst downturn in the oil sector in a generation, the state-owned company said profit attributable to its owners plunged to 531 million yuan ($79.84 million), down from 25.4 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Turnover sank 15 percent to 739.1 billion yuan from 877.6 billion last year due to lower prices of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, it said. ($1 = 6.6505 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.