PetroChina to cut Dalian refinery crude runs -source
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 6, 2012

PetroChina to cut Dalian refinery crude runs -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd , China’s second largest oil refiner, will cut crude oil throughput at its largest Dalian refinery in April by more than a fifth from a month earlier due to planned maintenance, an industry source said on Friday.

The plant in northeastern Liaoning province will process some 238,500 barrels per day (bpd) this month, down from the 306,100 bpd in March, according to the source.

Dalian started maintenance late last month and repairs are expected to be completed in early May, the source said.

The maintenance includes a 120,000-crude distillation unit and a 3 million tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit.

Dalian has crude oil processing capacity of 410,000 bpd.

Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

