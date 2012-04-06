PetroChina shuts a Jinzhou CDU for maintenance -source

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - PetroChina, the country’s dominant oil and gas producer, was shutting down an 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude oil distillation unit in its Jinzhou refinery on Friday for a one-month maintenance period, an industry source said.

Jinzhou had planned to conduct the regular repairs in the second quarter.

As a result, crude oil throughput in the 150,000-bpd plant will fall to about 97,300 bpd in April from some 122,500 bpd last month, according to the source. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)