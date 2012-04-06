FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroChina shuts a Jinzhou CDU for maintenance -source
April 6, 2012 / 4:21 AM / 6 years ago

PetroChina shuts a Jinzhou CDU for maintenance -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - PetroChina, the country’s dominant oil and gas producer, was shutting down an 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude oil distillation unit in its Jinzhou refinery on Friday for a one-month maintenance period, an industry source said.

Jinzhou had planned to conduct the regular repairs in the second quarter.

As a result, crude oil throughput in the 150,000-bpd plant will fall to about 97,300 bpd in April from some 122,500 bpd last month, according to the source. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

