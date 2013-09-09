PetroChina shares rise 1.7 pct after trading resumes

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Shares of China’s dominant oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd rose as much as 1.7 percent in resumed trade on Monday after it said a newspaper report that more of its executives were being investigated was inaccurate.

The China Business News reported on Monday that five executives, including vice president Sun Longde and director Wang Guoliang, had been detained, citing an unidentified source within the company.

PetroChina said the report was inaccurate and both executives continued to perform their duties as usual. Its shares were suspended from the morning session.

Shares of the company rose to as high as HK$8.85, up 1.7 percent, beating a 0.8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.