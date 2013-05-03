FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroChina loses a team of oil traders in US -sources
May 3, 2013

PetroChina loses a team of oil traders in US -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA/LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - A team of at least six energy traders in Houston has quit PetroChina, China’s largest oil producer, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

PetroChina reported traded volumes of 250 million tonnes of oil and chemical products or $192.1 billion in 2011, according to its website.

In recent years it has expanded trading operations in the United States and Europe as the world’s second-largest oil importer seeks to diversify its range of crude sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
