FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Petrofac, First Reserve signs $1.25 bln energy infrastructure deal
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Petrofac, First Reserve signs $1.25 bln energy infrastructure deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :

* $1.25 bln energy infrastructure agreement signed

* Under first transaction first reserve intends to buy 80 pct of Petrofac’s deployed and contracted floating production facilities for a total initial consideration of approximately $450 million

* Agreement reinforces positioning of ies as an enabler for petrofac group

* New venture is anticipated to be funded 80 pct by First Reserve and its investors, with petrofac retaining balance of ownership

* Up to $1 billion is expected to be committed by First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds and its investors

* Expects to contribute up to a maximum of $250 million in form of existing assets and cash

* Total initial consideration is expected to be approximately $450 million, which comprises cash and assumption by joint venture of around $130 million of existing project finance

* Gross investment capacity of new venture is expected to be significantly increased through debt leverage available to infrastructure investments

* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

* Will report 100 pct of earnings from floating production facilities up to closing date and 20 pct of earnings of petrofac fpso holding limited thereafter

* Transaction is expected to close by end of Q3 of 2014 Further company coverage: Link to press release: (bit.ly/1nGR0d4)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.