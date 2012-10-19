FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Petrofac sees contract wins in coming months
October 19, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Petrofac sees contract wins in coming months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects backlog to grow, seeing high bidding activity

* Backlog at $9.4 bln on Sept. 30

* On track to post FY net profit growth of at least 15 pct

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British oil services firm Petrofac said it expected to win new contracts in the coming months as bidding activity in its key Middle East and North African markets picked up, giving it confidence it would hit its profit targets.

The company said on Friday that it expected its backlog of contracts, a key metric which measures future workflow, to grow given the high levels of bidding activity it was seeing, a turnaround from August when it said customers were delaying the award of contracts.

Backlog stood at $9.4 billion on Sept. 30, Petrofac said, higher than the $8.9 billion level recorded three months earlier, after it won new business in Kuwait and Iraq.

Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure for state-run firms in Turkmenistan, Abu Dhabi and Algeria, said it was on track to post net profit growth of at least 15 percent in 2012.

New contract wins added to its confidence of being able to meet its long-term target of doubling 2010 earnings by 2015 and delivering earnings growth in 2013, the company said.

Shares in Petrofac closed at 1,632 pence on Thursday, valuing the firm at 5.6 billion pounds ($9 billion).

