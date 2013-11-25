FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrofac-Daelim JV wins $2.1 billion Oman contract
November 25, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Petrofac-Daelim JV wins $2.1 billion Oman contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Petrofac said a joint venture with South Korea’s Daelim Industrial Co had won a $2.1 billion contract for a refinery project from Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC).

The three-year contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, start-up and commissioning services at a refinery in the Sohar Industrial Area, 230 kilometres northwest of Muscat, Petrofac said on Monday.

The deal includes improvements at the existing facility and the addition of new refining units, it said.

Shares in Petrofac, which fell more than 15 percent last week after it gave a cautious two-year outlook, were up 2.3 percent at 1,218 pence at 0901 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the FTSE 100 index.

