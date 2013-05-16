FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Petrofac expects modest growth hit by In Salah delays
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 16, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Petrofac expects modest growth hit by In Salah delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects In Amenas to In Salah gas plant)

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British oil services firm Petrofac said it expected modest growth in net profit this year after its books were hit by the shut down of the In Salah gas plant in Algeria following an attack in January on the neighbouring In Amenas plant.

Full operations at In Salah are expected to restart in the second half of this year, Petrofac said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil fields, said it remained on track to meet its 2015 earnings target despite the setback at In Salah.

Petrofac surprised analysts and investors this year when it declined to put a number on its growth forecast for 2013. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Maria Golovnina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.