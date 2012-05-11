UPDATE 1-Petrofac says on track to hit profit growth target

* Sees net profit growth of at least 15 pct in 2012

* Group backlog of $9.6 billion at April 30

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British oil services firm Petrofac said it was confident of delivering profit growth of at least 15 percent in 2012, in line with previous guidance, as major projects in Abu Dhabi, Algeria and Turkmenistan progressed well.

Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests with producers in oil fields, said on Friday its backlog of orders at April-end stood at $9.6 billion, down from $10.8 billion at the end of last year.

“We have started the year well and are making good operational progress across our portfolio of projects,” chief executive Ayman Asfari said in a statement.

“ remain on course to achieve our medium-term target of more than doubling our recurring 2010 group earnings by 2015,” Asfari added.

Petrofac won a Gazprom project worth $330 million in Iraq in February and Asfari said the company sees a strong pipeline of bidding projects in its core markets of Middle East, North Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Shares in Petrofac, which have risen more than 12 percent this year, closed at 1,618 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at about 5.6 billion pounds ($9.1 billion).