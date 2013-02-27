BRIEF-Petrofac profit rises 17 pct in 2012

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd : * Auto alert - Petrofac Ltd FY net profit 632 million usd versus 540

million usd year ago * Auto alert - Petrofac Ltd total dividend up 17 percent to 0.64 usd

per share * Auto alert - Petrofac Ltd final dividend 0.43 usd per share * FY revenue up 9% to US$6.3 billion (2011: US$5.8 billion) * Backlog(3) up 9% to US$11.8 billion at 31 December 2012 (2011: US$10.8

billion) * Expect to deliver good growth in net profit in 2013, strategy underpins

achievement of 2015 earnings target